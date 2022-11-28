Denver Parks and Rec open as warming centers ahead of Tuesday's snow

DENVER — Denver Parks and Recreation will open its recreation centers as daytime warming centers on Tuesday ahead of a cold and snowy day.

According to a National Weather Service forecast discussion, “a robust snow band is expected to progress across the area Tuesday morning.” As far as snowfall totals, 8 to 16 inches will fall in the northwestern mountains, 6 to 12 inches will fall in the central mountains, and around 2 to 5 inches will fall around the Denver area through midday.

Each recreation center that is currently in operation will have a staffed area where people can go to warm up. The centers will have drinking water, restrooms and places to sit inside.

Denver already has a network of shelters that can help people who are experiencing homelessness. The recreation centers will increase the options available.

Monday morning forecast

In addition, Denver Public Library locations are open to the public too. While they are not designated as warming centers, people can seek refuge from the cold inside.

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment recommends limiting your time outside when temperatures dip, and to check for signs of hypothermia and frostbite. In addition, the DDPHE is asking residents to only use generators and grills outside and away from windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Denver Animal Protection is also reminding pet owners to keep dogs and cats, even if they have heavy fur coats, inside when frigid temperatures blanket the area. If they must stay outside, DAP asks that residents provide shelter, like a doghouse, for them. If you see a dog outside without shelter in dangerously cold conditions, call 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number, 720-913-2000. Owners may face a fine up to $999.