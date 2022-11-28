'Robust snow band' expected to move across Denver area Tuesday

DENVER — Get ready for some cold temperatures and snowy conditions Tuesday morning as a “robust snow band” is expected to move into the Denver metro area Tuesday.

According to a National Weather Service forecast discussion, “A robust snow band is expected to progress across the area Tuesday morning. There are some differences among the models on the speed, which will of course influence the snowfall totals.”

As far as those snowfall totals, we’ll see around 8 to 16 inches in the northwestern mountains, 6 to 12 inches in the central mountains, and around 2 to 5 inches for the Denver area through midday Tuesday.

Snow will begin falling in the mountains by late Monday morning, with snowfall coverage and intensity spreading southward through the afternoon. Impacts can be expected by early to mid-afternoon for Jackson and Grand Counties, and early evening for the I-70 Mountain Corridor.

“We`ll probably wind up with a productive 4-6 hour period of moderate to heavy snow. Right now it looks like this will be mostly north of Denver in the pre-dawn hours, and rolling through Denver during the [Tuesday] morning rush hour,” the NWS discussion said.

NWS

It will also be very cold, with highs only in the 20s for the metro area on Tuesday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains and the I-25 corridor from Fort Collins to Denver.

The NWS anticipates above-average impact due to the timing of the snow and cold temperatures.

As skies clear, temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens early Wednesday. Milder air settles in through the end of the week as highs return to the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Stay with the Denver7 weather and news teams for the latest on the storm as it affects Colorado Tuesday. You can also get 24/7 weather updates on Denver7+.