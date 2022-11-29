Heaviest band of snow moves through Denver overnight

DENVER — A band of heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area early this morning and we're continuing to see more snow as the commute ramps up.

We'll see around 2 to 5 inches of snow across the Denver metro area, with 3 to 8 inches in the foothills and 6 to 12 inches across the central and northwestern mountains.

It will also be very cold, with highs only in the 20s through the afternoon and wind chills in the single digits. As skies clear tonight, temperatures will fall to the single digits early Wednesday.

After a very cold start on Wednesday, highs will climb back to the low to mid- 30s for the Denver area. The mountains will start well below zero, and climb into the low to mid-20s in the afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and milder across Colorado with highs in the low to mid-50s in Denver and across the eastern plains. In the mountains, expect sunshine and highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Another fast moving cold front will arrive on Friday. This next system will bring more snow to the mountains, but just windy and colder weather for Denver and the eastern plains.

The weekend will be dry and milder again, followed by the next storm Monday and Tuesday of next week.

