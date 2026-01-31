'It’s about solidarity': Colorado businesses and educators join nationwide strike against ICE operations

DENVER, Colo. — From the Capitol steps to downtown Denver, the bakery counter and school campuses, Coloradans joined the call for action by taking a stand in a nationwide strike against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The nationwide shutdown called for no work, school or shopping in response to the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Educators, small business owners and community members gathered at La Alma Lincoln Park on Friday afternoon to make their voices heard during the coordinated action.

Protesters from separate demonstrations at the State Capitol and student walkouts joined throughout the day.



Hear from educators and small business owners on their reason for protesting, in the video player below:

Coloradans join nationwide strike Friday against ICE operations

Anthony Guerra, a teacher from Colorado Springs, drove to Denver's demonstration to show support for his students affected by immigration enforcement.

“We’ve had a lot of students with run-ins with ICE, lots of students who’ve had their parents self-deport or have been deported," he said. "So it was just really important with everything going on that I’m here for them.”

Carson Allen, owner of Good Bones Coffee on Colfax Avenue, was among dozens of Denver business owners who participated in the shutdown.

“If we can all stand together and kind of take the hit, I think it’ll be felt at levels that need to feel it right now,” said Allen. “It’s not easy for small businesses to shut down, especially on a Friday, but it’s important. Like right now, it’s not about money, it’s about solidarity.”

Many businesses along Colfax Avenue either closed completely or donated portions of their sales to local advocacy groups.

Champagne Tiger co-owner Chris Donato said the diner would be donating 20% of its sales on Friday to the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network.

The diner had quite a few reservations on the books for Friday night.

“Joy can be a form of resistance, and we are chock full of joy,” said Donato. “As restaurant workers, we work nights and weekends and holidays, and the opportunity to protest in more traditional ways aren’t really available to us because we’re here. So this is a great way for myself and our team to feel like we are participating today while still remaining open.”

A few miles away, Ismael De Sousa, owner of Reunion Bread in RiNo, chose to do his part by giving away free breakfast for taking part in the general strike.

For De Sousa, it's an issue that hits close to home.

“I’ve been extremely outspoken about this whole thing,” said De Sousa, who is originally from Venezuela. “I became an American citizen a couple of years ago, where you can still do, you can still speak, and you can still say what you think.”

The Colorado Office of Economic Development was unable to comment on the impacts of Friday’s general strike in Colorado.