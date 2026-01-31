How Denver area schools operated amid staffing shortages on day of national protest

DENVER — Several Denver schools were on a two-hour delay and operated on a modified schedule due to staffing issues, as National Day of Action protests against federal immigration actions took place on Friday.

Denver Public Schools said all multi-intensive center-based programs and affective needs special education programs, along with Early Childhood education programs, were canceled.

The five schools on a two-hour delay were George Washington High School, North High School, South High School, East High School, Joe Shoemaker Elementary and McMeen Elementary.

North High School Principal German Echevarria said 70 staff called out on Friday.

“We had to plan and adjust how we were still going to provide viable instruction for students, how we were still going to provide a safe and welcoming environment for students,” Echevarria said.

North High School held all classes that could be supported by their actual teacher or a substitute. There were 20 unfilled classes, so students were supervised in the library, auditorium, and cafeteria while they did online learning.

Echevarria said they learned how to adapt to staffing challenges during the pandemic. He said attendance was lower because of the student protests, but their job is to make every day as normal as possible.

“The students that probably can't participate in the social protest are probably some of the most at-risk students, and so staying open and having these opportunities to keep this place safe for them,” Echevarria said.

The school still provided breakfast and lunch to students. All other schools in Denver Public Schools had a normal schedule.

Aurora Public Schools and Adams 14 canceled all classes Friday. Boulder Valley School District told Denver7 about one-quarter of its teachers submit absences on short notice, but all of its schools remained open for supervised activity.