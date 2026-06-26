DougCo Republican Party makes play to bring 4th of July fireworks to Highlands Ranch after prior cancellation

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Despite the Highlands Ranch fireworks show getting canceled amid drought and fire danger back in May, the town may have fireworks on the Fourth after all — at least if the Douglas County Republican Party has anything to say about it.

On Sunday, Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito shared community reaction to the cancellation, despite other Douglas County communities planning fireworks, and the fire ban in DougCo being lifted June 2.

In the days since, Denver7 has heard from people like Dave DiCarlo, a resident of Highlands Ranch and second vice chair of the Douglas County Republican Party, who has lived in Highlands Ranch for years. When he found out there would be no fireworks in his community for the Fourth, he decided to take action.

"It was really upsetting," DiCarlo said.

For DiCarlo, fireworks are more than entertainment.

"It's part of the fabric of the American experiment," DiCarlo said.

He remembers how communities came together to celebrate America's 200th birthday.

"Every sitcom had a bicentennial theme. The red, white and blue was everywhere," DiCarlo recalled.

DiCarlo reached out to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to explore options.

"They had a sympathetic ear and were interested in, in what can we do," DiCarlo said.

DiCarlo and his colleagues at the Douglas County Republican Party have since been securing contracts with fireworks companies and organizing volunteers, working alongside county commissioners.

According to the county's agenda from June 9, in a memo from Director of Parks and Recreation Steve Shoultz to County Manager Doug DeBord, Shoultz estimated the total cost for the event at roughly $78,000, paid for by the county.

That figure includes the fireworks vendor, traffic and crowd control, and staffing from the sheriff's office.

A county spokesperson said a final vote on the matter is expected June 30, but at this time no official decision on fireworks in Highlands Ranch has been made.

DiCarlo, however, is confident it will move forward.

"Everything should be moving ahead; it's just the time government takes," DiCarlo said.

Previously, the Highlands Ranch Community Association (HRCA) told Denver7 they were moving forward with their plan to have a concert on July 2, rather than fireworks.

Denver7's Melito followed up with HRCA for comment on this effort to bring fireworks to Highlands Ranch for the Fourth.

"Nobody from HRCA is available to comment on Douglas County's plans," a spokesperson said.

Community reaction has been mixed to the potential for fireworks. Some residents posted on Facebook in support, with one writing, "Heck yeah! Let's celebrate 250 years!"

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But others have reservations.

Julie Faller said she loves fireworks but has concerns about holding a show in the community this year.

"I'm adamantly opposed to fireworks here in the community this year," Faller shared. "We are ripe for a fire."

Faller is so concerned, she plans to celebrate Independence Day elsewhere.

"I actually got tickets to go to the Rockies game, so that I can still enjoy fireworks," Faller said.