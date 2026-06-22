Mixed reaction as Highlands Ranch fireworks are cancelled, even with fire restrictions lifted in Dougco

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — With the Fourth of July less than two weeks away, Highlands Ranch residents are reacting with mixed emotions after learning the community's fireworks celebration will remain cancelled, even after Douglas County lifted fire restrictions.

On May 14, the Highlands Ranch Community Association and Douglas County cancelled the fireworks show for Independence Day, citing drought and fire dangers.

On June 2, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office lifted fire restrictions for unincorporated Douglas County, which includes Highlands Ranch.

Despite that change, the community is moving forward with its original plan: a concert on July 2 and a parade on July 4 — but no fireworks.

▶️ Community officials say the decision stands. In the video player below, Dougco reporter Tyler Melito shares community reaction.

Mixed reaction to Highlands Ranch fireworks cancellation

"Well, out of an abundance of safety for our community, we've declined to put on the fireworks show this year," Mike Bailey, CEO/GM Highlands Ranch Community Association told Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito.

Officials added that the community has a responsibility to set an example.

"We ask our community to be responsible in making good decisions during drought-run fire restrictions, and we need to model that as well," Renee Anderson, Chair of Board of Highlands Ranch Metro District shared.

Some residents, like Leslie Borden, are disappointed. She lives near where the fireworks show typically takes place at the Highland Heritage Regional Park.

"I live right here on the trail, and it's a really great show, and Highlands Ranch does a fantastic show," Borden said.

Still, she acknowledges the conditions driving the decision.

"We're under this drought, there's a stage one drought here, so I can only water twice a week, and so I get it," Borden said.

She also reflected on what the day has traditionally meant for the community.

"We've been on this park for years, and it's been a day thing. It's always had this concert. There's always something going on in the park," Borden said.

Residents like Anu Ponnamma say this year isn't like any other year.

"The fire danger this year is intense, and that is something that is a consistent worry for us," Ponnamma said.

Ponnamma added she believes safety has to come first, even with the nation's 250th birthday on the line.

"I think for many, we recognize that the safety in this year trumps the celebration, even though it's the 250th," Ponnamma explained.

She said she is still looking forward to the other festivities.

"I think it's great the way the community comes together and the way that we can show support even if we don't have the fireworks," Ponnamma said.

Vietnam veteran Wendell Wallace said he enjoys fireworks but acknowledged they can be difficult for him.

"Fact, it's enjoyable to watch. It's not like having to watch the rockets hit all around you, so that doesn't bother me at all. So, yeah, I would enjoy it," Wallace said.

He described one particular sound that triggers a trauma response.

"There is one particular firework that goes off that's got the particular sound of a rocket that used to come in and explode where I was, so that my PTSD picks up, then I usually don't have it, but boy, that particular sound bothers me," said Wallace.

The cancellation has drawn attention on social media, with residents like Christa Gilstrap posting on Facebook to ask whether Highlands Ranch could still hold a fireworks show this year.

Facebook

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office addressed the decision to lift fire restrictions in a written statement to Melito:

"This has nothing to do with the 4th of July celebrations, but has everything to do with the recent rainfall. We understand that any decision we make will have some cheering and others disagree, we always make our choices based on community safety. Again, the fire restrictions can change day to day based on the information given by the OEM and other experts. We continue to monitor the fire dangers."

Nearby communities including Castle Rock, Parker, and Lone Tree plan to go ahead with their own fireworks shows this Independence Day, weather permitting.

It is important to note, fireworks that go in the sky or explode are illegal in Douglas County and Colorado for residents.

Use of illegal fireworks would be a Class 3 Misdemeanor in unincorporated Douglas County — fines $50–$750 and/or up to 6 months imprisonment.

Despite not having fireworks, you can learn more about Highland Ranch's Independence Day celebrations here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.