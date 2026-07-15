3 drownings in 6 weeks prompt life jacket plea at Cherry Creek Reservoir

CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. — Three people have drowned at Cherry Creek Reservoir in the past six weeks, and park officials say simple safety measures — including wearing a life jacket — could help prevent more tragedies as summer crowds continue to flock to the water.

Michelle Esquiveo and Angelina Tina launched their paddleboards into Cherry Creek Reservoir Wednesday morning, seeking respite from the rising heat.

Though the cool water offered a welcome break from the hot sand under their feet, safety came first— carefully fastening their life jackets before entering the reservoir.

"It's inconvenient, but it's necessary," Tina said. "It's better to be safe than sorry, because things can change."

Their caution comes after a man died Tuesday afternoon when a small inflatable raft carrying three people overturned at Cherry Creek State Park. South Metro Fire said the other two people involved made it safely to shore. None of them were wearing life jackets.

The incident marks the third drowning death in six weeks at Cherry Creek Reservoir, accounting for nearly a third of Colorado's total fatal drownings this year, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

While drowning deaths statewide have decreased—dropping from 14 at this time last summer to fewer than 10 this year—Cherry Creek Reservoir has seen the opposite trend, with 3 deaths compared to just 1 last year.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the heat. You know, we've seen some increased visitation. People are wanting to get out and be cool, and that's coming here to the swim beach," said Cherry Creek State Park Manager Michelle Seubert.

Two of the three drowning deaths at the reservoir this season involved inflatable rafts.

"It can take just one windstorm, and they can go out a little bit farther than people are used to and capable of," Seubert said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife requires life jackets for anyone on a vessel, including jet skis and paddleboards. Violators can face a $100 fine. However, inflatable rafts are not classified as vessels under state rules, meaning there is no life jacket requirement for them.

Seubert said Colorado eliminated lifeguards from its state parks more than a decade ago, placing the responsibility for safety on park visitors themselves.

"I think people need to realize that they're not going to a pool. This is an outdoor reservoir where there are other hazards and unpredictability, and they need to be prepared," Seubert said.

Cherry Creek State Park offers a simple solution: a life jacket loaner program. Visitors only need to provide their name and phone number to park staff to borrow one for the day.

The bright yellow life jackets at the loaner station caught Jaylen Choate’s attention as she walked up to the swim beach Wednesday morning.

“I happened to come by and see these and thought there was like, oh wow, these are actually really important to use,” she said.

Choate decided to take one before heading into the water to swim with friends.

“I saw there was a couple of drownings over here and considering that there's a random drop in the lake, I think [the life jackets are] important because, like, not everyone knows how to swim.”

Officials also warned that afternoon thunderstorms pose a serious risk to people on inflatables and paddleboards, as storms can roll in and flip them in a matter of seconds.

Park regulars like Tina and Equiveo noted how quickly conditions can change out on the water.

“It’s usually pretty calm. But when it's not, it's not,” they said. “It usually catches people off guard, especially when you're not used to being out on a paddleboard. It's important that you are safe.”

Seubert offered this message to anyone heading to the water this summer:

"Life jackets float. People don't, so please wear your life jacket. Ask questions and go outside and be safe," Seubert said.