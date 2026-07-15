Water rescue in progress at Cherry Creek State Park

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A water rescue is in progress at the Cherry Creek State Park Swim Beach on Tuesday evening, officials said around 5 p.m.

South Metro Fire officials said two people have made it to shore, but crews are still looking for one person in the water.

"Avoid the area immediately to allow first responders full access," the sheriff's office's post said.

Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies, Cherry Creek State Park rangers, South Metro Fire Rescue, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel were among those responding to the incident, according to a post from the sheriff's office.

This is developing story that will be updated.