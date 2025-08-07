Human remains found at Officers Gulch believed to be Vail man who disappeared 3 months ago

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were found near Officers Gulch in early August and authorities believe it was a man who disappeared from Vail in May.

On Saturday, the Summit County Sheriff's Office received a report about possible remains found in a steep and remote area above Officers Gulch, which is along I-70 through Tenmile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

Between that day and Tuesday, the sheriff's office, coroner's office, Summit County Rescue Group, Vail Police Department and a Mesa County forensic anthropologist searched the area. They found the human remains, which were recovered, as well as personal property that belonged to Sean Marquardt, who was reported missing out of Vail on May 7.

Vail police said they had found Marquardt's vehicle on May 13 at Officers Gulch. Extensive searches were conducted in that area at the time, but the remains were not found then.

The coroner's office will further analyze the remains and confirm identification.

"This is another tragic loss of life in the Officers Gulch area. Our hearts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

The sheriff's office has investigated multiple fatalities in the past few years at Officers Gulch: a climber fell and died in late July, human remains were found in October 2024, and a missing climber was found deceased in September 2023.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201.