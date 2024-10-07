Hiker discovers human remains near Officer's Gulch in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a hiker discovered human remains near Officer's Gulch.

In a release, the sheriff's office said the hiker discovered "the decomposed body of a male of unknown descent" on Friday afternoon.

The remains were taken to the Summit County Coroner's Office. The coroner will determine the person's cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office said there is no "elevated risk" to public safety at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Sanders at 970-423-8919 or by email at matt.sanders@summitcountyco.gov.