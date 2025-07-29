Climber dies after fall Tuesday at Officers Gulch in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A climber at Officers Gulch off Interstate 70 died after falling on Tuesday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said its deputies, along with the Summit County Rescue Group, responded to a report of a climbing incident on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Three people had been climbing up a route called Hasta la Vista Amichi — which is rated 5.7 — when one of them fell. That person had most of the group's climbing gear and the other two people were stranded on the route, unable to get to safety or help the fallen person.

Rescuers were able to get those two climbers down safely. The person who fell died at the scene.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office will determine the person's identity, as well as cause and manner of death.

"This is a tragic loss, and our hearts are with the climber’s family and loved ones," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. “I’m grateful to our deputies and the Summit County Rescue Group for safely evacuating the surviving climbers and recovering the victim.”

In September 2023, another climber died in the Officers Gulch area. His body was found at the bottom of a cliff known as Officers Wall.