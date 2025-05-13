Vail police and other agencies continue search for missing man after car found at Officer's Gulch along I-70

VAIL, Colo. — Police in Vail are continuing to search for a missing man after his vehicle was found in the Officers Gulch area in Summit County.

The Vail Police Department (VPD) said Sean Marquardt was first reported missing on Friday. On Tuesday, VPD said they found his vehicle at the parking lot for Officers Gulch, which is along I-70 through Tenmile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

Submitted to the Vail Police Department

Authorities began searching the area after locating the car.

Vail Police Department Deputy Chief Matt Westenfelder said the department shared a Facebook post from the brother of the missing man and confirmed the information is accurate. The additional details from the brother included that Marquardt was last seen on the evening of May 7, he had left his wallet and phone in his condo, and he drives a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 with plate AYT-D93.

Westenfelder said Marquardt's vehicle triggered the police department's FLOCK license plate readers as he drove eastbound on I-70 early Friday morning.

Anybody with information is asked to call Vail's dispatch center at 970-479-2201.