Human head, hands discovered in recently sold Mesa County home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – A grisly discovery inside a Mesa County home that was recently sold was confirmed to be the remains of a human head and hands, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday completed autopsy findings on the human remains discovered on January 12 in the home in the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home after people in the residence reported the remains while cleaning out the recently sold property.

“At this time, we have no other definitive answers until further testing can be completed. These types of tests take a significant amount of time, and again, we ask for patience from the public as this investigation continues,” said investigators in a news release.

While officials work to determine the victim’s identity, the sheriff’s office said this appeared to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-244-3266.