Human remains found in Mesa County home amid cleanout

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Mesa County Sherriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after human remains were found in a home Friday.

Cleaning crews made the discovery inside the recently sold home, located in the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue in unincorporated Mesa County, around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office declined to release additional details, citing respect for the victim and the victim's family.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s name or cause and manner of death.