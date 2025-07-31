Hetal Doshi speaks to Denver7 about her campaign for Colorado attorney general

DENVER — Voters will decide in November 2026 who will take the position of Colorado attorney general. As part of Denver7's series to sit down with the candidates, we spoke with Hetal Doshi about her campaign for the spot.

The Colorado attorney general is the state's chief legal officer, responsible for defending the interests of the people.

"I'm running for attorney general of Colorado because I think Democratic institutions today are under attack, and working families are worse off today than they've ever been before,” Doshi told Denver7. "That really has motivated me, because that struggle and that feeling is not a political punch line to me — it's much more my own family's lived experience."

In her campaign video, Doshi shared her story of being a first-generation American, raised by a working-class family of immigrants.

She has over 20 years of legal experience as a federal prosecutor in Colorado and then the top antitrust litigator at the Department of Justice, where she sued Google, Apple, and Ticketmaster.

“I really learned how to stand up to power and to fight for communities and working people,” Doshi said. “In my tenure as a federal prosecutor, I had the opportunity to investigate and prosecute corrupt public officials, violent criminals, executives, and companies that violated the law, and where appropriate, put those wrongdoers in jail."

Doshi launched her campaign on June 5, joining a large Democratic primary for Colorado AG.

Just 24 hours after launching her campaign, Doshi raised $265,000, breaking a record for the most money raised by a state-level candidate in a single day.

Doshi said if elected Colorado Attorney General, she will continue to defend Colorado against the Trump administration, but said it is also important to think about what happens post-Trump.

“It's critically important for the next attorney general to be a champion for working families and for honest businesses that fuel our economy,” Doshi said. “There is this sense that those with power and resources think that public servants and public law enforcers somehow don't have the ability or the resources to hold them to account — they are wrong.”

Current Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited and running for Colorado governor.

Denver7 has interviewed the other Democratic candidates for attorney general, including Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, former State Representative Crisanta Duran, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, and attorney David Seligman.

Conner Pennington is the only Republican candidate running in the race. Denver7 is working to connect with him.

The primary election to decide the Democratic party nominee for AG and other races will be in June 2026.