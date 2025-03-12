Greenwood Village police make 2 additional arrests following Feb. 11 homicide at light rail parking lot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Two additional suspects have been arrested following the Feb. 11 homicide at a Greenwood Village light rail parking lot.

Kaleb Witt, 18, was arrested on March 7 and a 17-year-old male was arrested on March 11, the Greenwood Village Police Department said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old has not been named because he is a juvenile. Detectives found and seized multiple firearms from their residences in Denver, police said.

The announcement of these arrests came after a juvenile of unknown age was arrested in February, bringing the total number of people arrested in this case to three.

All three remain in custody. Investigators said they do not believe there are any other suspects.

This case started on the afternoon of Feb. 11, when officers responded to the parking lot of the Dayton RTD Light Rail station, located at S. Boston Street and E. Nassau Avenue. They found one person with a gunshot wound and another with injuries from an apparent assault, the department said. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said they saw several people run away from the scene.

The two victims were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. The 17-year-old, who had been shot, died the day afterward, GVPD said. He was identified as Abraham Steve Carranza Maravilla.

The other boy was treated at the hospital and released.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to call the GVPD at 303-486-8275 or email investigations@greenwoodvillage.com.