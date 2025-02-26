Juvenile arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Greenwood Village RTD station

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A juvenile was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Greenwood Village light rail station earlier this month, the police department announced Wednesday morning.

The juvenile male, whose age was not available, was arrested on Feb. 20, the Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) said.

This case started on the afternoon of Feb. 11, when officers responded to the parking lot of the Dayton RTD Light Rail station, located at S. Boston Street and E. Nassau Avenue. They found one person with a gunshot wound and another with injuries from an apparent assault, the department said. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Denver7

Witnesses said they saw several people run away from the scene.

The two victims were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. The boy, who had been shot, died the day afterward, GVPD said. He was identified as Abraham Steve Carranza Maravilla. The girl was treated at the hospital and released.

Denver7

The arrested juvenile had been under surveillance by the GVPD and Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force members since an arrest warrant was signed on Feb. 14, the police department said. He does not have any known ties to the Greenwood Village community.

Because of the suspect's age, his name is not being released.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to call the GVPD at 303-486-8275 or email investigations@greenwoodvillage.com.