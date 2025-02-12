17-year-old injured amid Tuesday assault, shooting at Greenwood Village RTD station dies, police say

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A 17-year-old injured amid Tuesday's assault and shooting at a RTD station in Greenwood Village has died of his injuries.

The Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) said the case is an active homicide investigation and limited new details are available. They added that the Dayton RTD Station, where the shooting unfolded on Tuesday, is safe, and the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident.

The 17-year-old has not been identified.

The shooting happened in the afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. In the parking lot of the RTD station — which is located at S. Boston Street and E. Nassau Avenue — police found one man with a gunshot wound and a second person with injuries from an "apparent assault," the GVPD said.

Denver7 is working to confirm if the 17-year-old died of injuries related to the shooting or an assault.

Witnesses saw several suspects running from the scene, investigators told Denver7. But descriptions of what those people looked like, or what they were wearing, were not available.

The Denver Police Department and Aurora Police Department was assisting in the case and the search for those suspects as of Tuesday.

The shooting forced schools in the area to keep students inside past regular dismissal times.

Denver7 spoke with the Deputy Chief of Police for the GVPD on Tuesday evening to learn the latest. Watch in our video below.

Search ongoing for several suspects after shooting, assault near Greenwood Village RTD station

The RTD station was closed while law enforcement was in the area, but reopened before the end of the day.

No other details were released on Wednesday.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to call the Greenwood Village Police Department at 303-486-8275 or email investigations@greenwoodvillage.com.