Shooting near Dayton RTD Station in Greenwood Village forces leaves 2 injured as police search for suspects

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A shooting near an RTD station in Greenwood Village forced nearby schools to keep students inside class past regular school hours as police investigated the scene, which left at least two people injured Tuesday afternoon.

Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School and Belleview Elementary were under a secure status due to the shooting, which happened near the Dayton RTD Light Rail station at around 3:12 p.m.

Students at both Cherry Creek High School and Campus Middle School, which were still in class, were initially prevented from being picked up by their parents, according to Cherry Creek School District spokeswoman Lauren Snell. She later said the district was doing a controlled release, meaning parents who wanted to pick up their children had to talk with school officials before their children could be let go.

Snell reassured Denver7 that all students and staff were safe.

At the scene of the shooting, responding officers from the Greenwood Village Police Department found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, and said a second victim sustained injuries from an apparent assault. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a police department spokesperson.

Investigators told Denver7 witnesses observed "multiple unknown suspects running from the scene." Descriptions for any of those suspects was not immediately available.

Officers from the Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department, and Greenwood Village Police Department are actively investigating the scene and searching for the suspects, the spokesperson said, asking that the public continue to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Under a secure status, students and staff are directed to move inside the building and lock all doors. No one is allowed to leave or enter without police or district approval.

RTD officials said the Dayton light rail station was closed due to the police activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.