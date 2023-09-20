Fritzler Farm Park celebrates country music star and actress Reba McEntire with new corn maze

LA SALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park is celebrating country music star and actress Reba McEntire with a new corn maze that opened Sunday, the park announced Wednesday in a news release.

Fritzler Farm created a maze shaped like McEntire's face in light of her new book titled "Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots" set to be released this October in conjunction with her new album "Not That Fancy."

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I've ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn't be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me - farming, family, and friends,” McEntire said in Fritzler Farm's news release.

When Fritzler Farm visitors go through the McEntire maze, they can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Nashville for Reba's “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” special event on November 5 at Ryman Auditorium. The grand prize winner will also get a two-night stay at a Nashville hotel.

“This is an exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to honor her in our maze design this year,” Glen Fritzler, the owner of Fritzler Farm Park, said.

This has become a tradition at the park.

In 2021, “Colorado’s original corn maze” paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 people – including over 400 first responders – who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

A bird’s-eye view of Fritzler Farm Park showed a flag-bearing firefighter and a “9-11” mowed into the famous 15-acre corn field.

The 2023 season at Fritzler Farm runs through October 29.

For anyone looking to visit October 13-15 and 20-22, Fritzler Farm said there will be an increased price for tickets during the peak of the season.

You can find more information on ticket prices the rest of the season and hours of operation here. Visitors can buy tickets for all events on the park website or at the gate.

Fritzler Farm wanted to reassure visitors the usual staples will still be available this season, including the U-Pick-Pumpkin Patch, corn maze, pillow jumps, slides, ball zones, Orbeez shooting gallery, pumpkin cannons, beer gardens and Scream Acres.

"We are also adding in some haunting on October 8,15, 22, & 29 this year! On Friday nights, there will also be a fireworks display that it is fun for all ages to enjoy starting at dusk," Fritzler Farm said in its news release Wednesday.

