LASALLE, Colo. — When you have 15 acres of corn maze, exactly how many corn stalks does it take to fill in such a massive design?

Fritzler Farm Park owner Glen Fritzler revealed his algorithm for calculating that product, as his autumn destination opens up its annual corn maze for the 23rd year.

"I've never had that question, but it's a great question," Fritzler said virtually, after Denver7's Danny New surprised him with his hard-hitting journalism. "There are roughly 40,000 stalks of corn per acre, so multiply that by 15."

That comes out to 600,000 stalks. That'll do!

How many stalks of corn are in a corn maze? Find out at Fritzler Farm Park

In the above video, you can enjoy a flashback of designs from over the years —including portraits of John Elway, Elvis Presley and Ray Charles — as well as an aerial view of this year's theme, which is dedicated to a nonprofit called Hero Expeditions. Hero Expeditions provides outdoor adventures for veterans and has brought them to Fritzler Farms for a decade.

Fritzler Farm Park's website has more information about this year's corn maze, and the Hero Expeditions site has more information on their mission.

