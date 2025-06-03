Free mental health help offered after the Pearl Street Mall attack

BOULDER, Colo. — A network of community organizations quickly mobilized to provide resources for individuals affected by the attack on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Sunday.

Linda Foster, executive director of Jewish Family Service, shared details about their immediate response. The organization is working on offering free therapy sessions focused on trauma beginning Thursday, available to anyone impacted by the events.

“There are many people who were hurt by this attack,” Foster said. “But there are also many bystanders and members of the Jewish community in particular who are feeling the trauma.”

Since the attack, Jewish Family Service has received dozens of requests for help. Foster noted that they provided similar support following the Marshall Fire and the King Soopers shooting.

“It’s just compounded trauma that has occurred at this point,” she said. “Not only those who were directly impacted, many of whom are very connected to our organization, but the community overall has experienced so many traumas over the years.”

“JFS is mobilizing to offer EMDR group sessions,” Foster said. “EMDR is Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing sessions, and these will be group sessions. They're specifically effective for people who have experienced trauma and just in distressing experiences as well.”

Mental health experts from the state and advocacy groups say this is a common trauma therapy that can be virtually done. Foster said they are also working on offering individual therapy sessions.

She acknowledged the profound sadness that accompanies this type of work, while also highlighting the extensive outreach from various groups and support from people and places like the Rose Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Boulder County, local rabbis and leaders.

Right before Denver7’s conversation, Foster said she had just finished a call with the governor, who extended his support as well.

For more information, you can visit Jewish Family Service website.