Nonprofit teaches 30 Denver students how to live 'off the grid'

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A nonprofit took 30 Denver students into the wilderness of Idaho Springs to teach a lesson on how to live "off the grid."

La Luz is a "micro-middle school" located in southwest Denver. It believes students learn best through "authentic learning experiences in the community, and not just sitting in a classroom," according to the school's website.

“We're really excited we get to be the testers I guess and we get to try out all the awesome clinics they have,” said La Luz guide Andrea Nieto.

La Luz is the first school to test out a camp put on by the nonprofit Always Choose Adventures. The camp aims to teach children and people with disabilities about off-the-grid living.

The camp is located in Idaho Springs and has an on-site gold and silver mine — the Swamp Angel Mine.

"My dream is to have children come out to this property, the future site of Camp Always Choose Adventures, and we get to teach kids about living off grid and wildlife and leave no trace and our gold mine and silver mine,” said Chantelle Shoaee, Always Choose Adventures founder and executive director .

Denver7 talked with several students about what they learned from the camp.

"I learned a lot about off the grid living and it seems like it would not be too hard,” said sixth grader Sam Reel.

"Definitely younger people who have a hard time getting off devices, they need to learn what it's like before there was civilization,” said seventh grader Elizabeth Hyer. "I'm really grateful a school like this exists.”

The nonprofit is waiting for its special use permit to be approved in order to officially launch the camp. They hope the approval will come in October.