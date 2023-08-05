Man behind beloved Bishop Castle finally gets adaptive wheelchair, explores Rocky Mountain National Park

ROLLINSVILLE, Colo. — A long-time dream has finally become a reality for Jim Bishop. At the age of 79, Bishop is finally getting the chance to explore the beautiful state of Colorado thanks to an adaptive wheelchair called the Extreme Motus.

"Well, it’s a tricycle and it rolls real easy, and Chantelle is doing a good job pushing me around in it,” said Bishop. “Getting old ain’t no fun. I’ve gotten a lot weaker than I used to be. I feel good though, but move slow. Got round in my back."

Chantelle Shoaee is the founder and executive director of the local nonprofit Always Choose Adventures. The organization helps people of all abilities and ages access the outdoors. Shoaee created a fundraiser to raise money for the adaptive wheelchair, so thanks to that and our Denver7 Gives viewers, she was able to make it happen.

Denver7 | Gives Man behind legendary Bishop Castle in need of adaptive wheelchair Amy Wadas

“Thank you so much. We got the adaptive wheelchair with the viewers help at Denver7. We went on our first adaptive adventure this morning at Brainard Lake at Indian Peaks Wilderness,” Shoaee said.

There’s more. Denver7 Gives viewers raised enough money to allow Shoaee to order a second adaptive wheelchair.

“You guys are amazing. We are getting our second chair here in a couple of days. So we get to add that into our gear library at Always Choose Adventures and anyone can use it free of charge,” said Shoaee.

And Denver7 Gives added $6,000 from leftover funds for Always Choose Adventures to use however the organization needs it.

This is money Shoaee says her nonprofit will put to good use.

“We want to get the vehicle to put wheelchairs in, pick people up at their doors to take away any barriers they might have, and make them lunch too,” Shoaee said.

“Thank you very much,” said Bishop. “It feels like freedom.”

On Wednesday, Bishop finally fulfilled his lifelong dream of going to Rocky Mountain National Park — something he never did during the 44 years he spent building Bishop Castle piece by piece all by himself. It is a piece of Colorado history that brings in people from all over the world.

You can reach out to Always Choose Adventures if you’re interested in using one of the adaptive wheelchairs.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌