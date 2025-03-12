Foul play not suspected in death of CU Boulder student Megan Trussell, sheriff's office says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — In its second update this week, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said foul play is not suspected in the death of University of Colorado Boulder student Megan Trussell.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that the 18-year-old's purse was "recently recovered," but did not release any other details, such as where it was found or what was inside.

The next day, BCSO released an additional update, saying its investigators are "conducting this case with the highest level of thoroughness and care to ensure that all facts and circumstances are properly examined."

In a statement, Detective Commander Jeff Pelletier said, "As with any major ongoing investigation, certain details cannot and should not be released to protect the integrity of the case." He acknowledged the "community's interest and the desire for information" but stressed the need for a "careful balance."

"Based on the circumstances known at this time, foul play is not suspected," Pelletier said. "However, the case remains open, and under investigation."

The cause and manner of the 18-year-old's death have not yet been determined by the coroner's office, the sheriff's office added.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation/Denver7

This case into Trussell's disappearance started on Feb. 12, when she was reported missing to the CU Boulder Police Department, which posted about the missing young woman on social media around noon the following day. The FBI also posted online that it was assisting in the search for her. The following day, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Trussell. CU Boulder police said in an update on Feb. 14 that it was "working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and first responders on campus, on the ground and in the air."

The agencies said she was last seen on Feb. 9 at her residence hall on campus. At that time, she had a "distinct" blue purse with a pink star, they said.

CU Boulder Police Department

On Feb. 15, the sheriff's office confirmed that a body had been found by park rangers in a "hard-to-reach" spot that required rappelling above Boulder Canyon Drive. The body matched Trussell's description.

Denver7's Adria Iraheta, who spoke with volunteers of a search party for Trussell earlier in the day, reported that authorities were working to recover the body in the same general area that the volunteers had been previously searching.

A couple days later, Trussell's family and loved ones gathered along the roadway to remember and honor her life.

"No one else is described the same way she was, so we've already accepted that it is her," her cousin, Rebecca Perez, told Denver7. "I know they're going to do some more confirmation this week — just double confirm, I guess — but we’ve all pretty much accepted that this is her."

"I believe that Megan is in a better place," her father Joe Trussell added. "You know, I’m kind of a spiritual guy. I’ve had signs that she's OK, and that’s making me OK. We're never going to get over it — the grief will last the rest of our lives and we’re different people now and I understand that."



Hear from Trussell's family in the video player below

Megan Trussell's loved ones begin grieving after a body was found in Boulder

The body was identified as Trussell by the Boulder County Coroner's Office on Feb. 18.

Denver7 is continuing to monitor this case. Stay with us for updates.