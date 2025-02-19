Body found above Boulder Canyon Drive is missing CU Boulder student Megan Trussell, coroner confirms

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Coroner's Office confirmed that the body found in a "hard-to-reach" spot above Boulder Canyon Drive on Saturday is that of missing University of Colorado Boulder student Megan Trussell.

City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers contacted the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 10:41 a.m. Saturday about discovering a deceased female, the sheriff's office said. When detectives arrived at the scene, they found a body that matched the description of the missing student.

The coroner's office identified the body as Megan Trussell on Tuesday. A cause of death was not released.

In an update Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it does not believe there is, or was, a threat to the community. The agency previously said it is continuing to investigate the case and understands the community is concerned, however, "it is too soon to determine what caused the death."

The coroner's office will conduct additional testing "as part of their normal autopsy process" and will determine a final cause and manner of death "once all studies have been completed," according to the sheriff's office.

Local Body found above Boulder Canyon Drive matches description of missing CU student Stephanie Butzer

The CU Boulder Police Department first posted online about Megan's disappearance on Feb. 13, saying she was last seen on Feb. 9. The FBI also posted online that it was assisting in the search. The following day, Feb. 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Megan.

Nearly a week after she was last seen, on Saturday morning, Boulder park rangers called the sheriff's office to report finding a deceased person above Boulder Canyon Drive, west of the city, in a "hard-to-reach" spot that required rappelling to reach, the sheriff's office said. It's not exactly clear where the body was found.

When detectives arrived at the scene, they found a body that matched Megan's description. The whole stretch of Boulder Canyon Drive was closed between Boulder and Nederland during the investigation.

Though her identity had not been confirmed at the time, Megan's loved ones told Denver7 on Monday they already accepted it was her.

"No one else is described the same way she was, so we've already accepted that it is her," her cousin Rebecca Perez said. "I know they're going to do some more confirmation this week — just double confirm, I guess — but we’ve all pretty much accepted that this is her."

Family and friends gathered on Boulder Canyon Drive on Monday to honor Megan, hugging one another and placing flowers at a pink sign that proudly read, "We love you, Megan!"

"I believe that Megan is in a better place," her father Joe Trussell said on Monday at the memorial site. "You know, I’m kind of a spiritual guy. I’ve had signs that she's OK, and that’s making me OK. We're never going to get over it — the grief will last the rest of our lives and we’re different people now and I understand that."



Hear from Megan's loved ones in this story or the video player below

Megan Trussell's loved ones begin grieving after a body was found in Boulder

In a statement, CU Boulder Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. D'Andra Mull called Megan a "beloved member of our community."

“Megan was a beloved member of our community and we are heartened by the stories of Megan’s spirit and warmth that have been shared by friends and family,” said Mull in a statement. “Loss reminds us of the deep connections we share. Buffs, please continue to take care of yourself and others and reach out to campus resources when you need additional support. We are here for you. ”

The university listed several resources for students, faculty and staff impacted by Megan's loss:



The Trussell family has created a GoFundMe online fundraiser. The funds were initially intended to aid in the search for Megan. Donations will now be used for funeral arrangements and "supporting Megan's family," according to the GoFundMe description.