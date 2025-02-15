CBI issues statewide alert for missing CU Boulder student

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a statewide alert for a missing University of Colorado Boulder student.

Megan Trussell, a CU Boulder student, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 in her residence hall on campus. Around noon on Thursday, CU Boulder posted on social media that its police department was trying to locate Trussell. The FBI also posted online that it is assisting in the search for her.

CU Boulder Police Department

CBI on Friday issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Trussell. She is described in the alert as an 18-year-old woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket/ shirt, reddish pants and white platform sneakers. She was also carrying a "distinct" blue purse with a pink star.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Around noon on Friday, CU Boulder police said in an update it is "working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and first responders on campus, on the ground and in the air." In a second update at 8:20 p.m. Friday, the department said it will continue to follow up on leads and search for Trussell throughout the weekend.

The university police department has received criticism for notifying the public of Trussell's disappearance four days after she was last seen. CU Boulder PD said it "released information as soon as Megan’s missing status was confirmed and it was determined releasing such information would be helpful in the search." The department said it received a missing persons report on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Anyone with information about Trussell's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CU Boulder PD at 303-492-6666.