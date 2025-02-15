Boulder Canyon Drive closed as authorities investigate body found in 'hard-to-reach' spot

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder Canyon Drive is currently closed as authorities investigate a body found in a "hard-to-reach" spot, the sheriff's office told Denver7 on Saturday.

At 3:14 p.m. Saturday, a public information officer with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office told Denver7 that deputies had responded to the 40000 block of Boulder Canyon Drive — also known as Highway 119 — after receiving word of a death in the area.

A person's body was found in a "hard-to-reach" spot that requires rappelling to reach, the sheriff's office said.

"We will release more information when it is available," they said.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The whole stretch of Boulder Canyon Drive is currently closed between Boulder and Nederland, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Boulder County Parks & Open Space also posted on social media at 11:27 a.m. Saturday that Boulder Canyon Trail, which runs along Boulder Canyon Drive, was closed for "an ongoing investigation." Boulder Canyon Trail runs 2.6 miles along the creek.

Boulder County Open Space A map of Boulder Canyon Trail west of the City of Boulder.

As of 3:15 p.m., it is not clear if this incident is related to the search for Megan Trussell, a missing 18-year-old student from the University of Colorado Boulder.

