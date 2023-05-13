Floodwaters reach homes after two days of rain

SHERRELWOOD, Colo.— About an inch of water still stands in parts of Wes' basement.

“This is pretty much all over, and I can see one of the sump pumps failed. And it's just a crazy scene,” he told Denver7.

Wes and his wife moved into their Sherrelwood home in August 2021, and this isn't the first time their basement has flooded.

“Now two floods in less than a year,” said Wes.

He thought the partial flooding they dealt with last August was bad, until this storm rolled through.

“The future office space, the guest room, the bathroom now has water everywhere,” said Wes.

Weather News Here’s how flooded parts of the Denver metro were after record-breaking rain

The flood water ruined some furniture, including a couch and bookshelf.

“I haven't seen it this bad since probably the 2013 floods,” said Gabriel Mestas, mitigation manager with Colorado Cleanup Services.

Mestas says the phone has been ringing off the hook.

“We got over 200 calls, which typically we get about 200 calls a month,” he said of the number of overnight calls.

“The main concerns, they're not sure how to stop the water from coming in, which you really can't stop the water from coming in because the ground is so saturated,” Mestas continued. “It seems like a lot of the older homes with weaker foundations.”

Mestas says his crews have been working nonstop to help.

“It typically takes 72 to 96 hours for mold to start growing,” he said.

Mestas is offering this advice to people before the next big rainstorm.

“Check your foundations, have it inspected to make sure everything is fine there,” he said. “Making sure your rain downspouts are far enough from your home.”

“We can't just maintain. We have to think more proactively and really think about what it could look like and go from there,” said Wes.

Wes anticipates damage costing him upwards of $30,000 since he doesn't have a flood coverage option with his homeowner’s insurance.