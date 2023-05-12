Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado rain totals from the May 10-12 record-breaking storm

After 48 hours of widespread rain in the Denver region and across the northeast portion of Colorado, the deluge is finally coming to an end as heavier rain will begin to diminish Friday afternoon.
AIRTRACKER7 takes to the sky after two days of rains left flood streets in the Denver metro.
lightning colorado.jpg
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 15:38:18-04

DENVER — After 48 hours of widespread and record-shattering rain in the Denver metro region and across the northeast portion of Colorado, the deluge is finally coming to an end as heavier rain will begin to diminish Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, a new daily rainfall record was set at Denver International Airport reporting 2.92" which broke the previous record of 1.55" set back in 2011.

For context, the National Weather Service in Boulder said yesterday's rainfall total was the 8th highest single-day precipitation total ever recorded for Denver.

While rain will continue in Denver's forecast for Mother's Day weekend, the majority of heavy rain will pass through by Friday.

A flash flood watch that covered the area expired at Noon, but some flood warnings remain in effect for low-lying, flood-prone areas. Here's a look at how much rain has been reported by various weather recording sites over the past 2 days.

Colorado rain totals as of early Friday afternoon

7.0 SSW Henderson: 6.42”
1.0 WW Nordheim: 5.95”
2.7 SSE Hot Springs Village: 5.36”
WNW Castle Rock: 5.30”
4.7 S Benton: 5.08”
3.8 W Gary City: 5.08”
Rockport: 5.08”
12.6 NW Gordon: 5.07”
12.4 SSE Aurora: 4.93”
2.7 SE Highlands Ranch: 4.90”
7.2 S Sedalia: 4.70”
6.6 WSW Hampton: 4.70”
4.5 NW Aurora: 4.67”
Saucier: 4.64”
3.7 ESE Foxfield: 4.64”
1.6 WSW The Pinery: 4.61”

AIRTRACKER7 takes to the sky after rains leave flood streets

1.7 ESE Brighton: 4.58”
3.3 S Aurora: 4.48”
6.3 SSE Denver: 4.44”
10 S Watkins: 4.42”
1.9 N Cherry Creek Reservoir: 4.40”
2.3 SSW Parker: 4.35”
2.7 WSW Aurora: 4.33”
5.5 E Centennial: 4.14”
4.1 NW Castle Rock: 4.08”
7.4 W Pearland: 4.06”
Imperial: 4.03”
Carthage: 4.02”
1 NNW Enders: 4.01”
Palmer Lake: 4.00”
5.9 S Yoakum: 3.96”
3.2 N Monument: 3.95”
1.9 SSW Gloster: 3.92”
3.9 NNW Dix: 3.92”
1.9 W Centennial: 3.88”
3.5 SE Denver: 3.82”
Highlands Ranch: 3.81”

rain at red rocks amphitheatre.jpg
Great weather at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre for the Billy Strings show last night. May 12, 2023.

8.6 S Wauneta: 3.80”
5.1 SSE Denver: 3.78”
Surrey Ridge: 3.76”
2.0 NE Keithville: 3.75”
5.0 ESE Littleton: 3.74”
Atwood: 3.70”
Lone Tree: 3.67”
1.4 SE Vidor: 3.65”
2.6 ESE Denver: 3.64”
1.9 SW Axtell: 3.64”
2.8 ENE Castle Pines: 3.51”
6.1 SW Deer Trail: 3.51”
11.9 S Strasburg: 3.45”
6.9 NNW Kirbyville: 3.41”
10.8 ENE Cuero: 3.37”
5.2 S Denver: 3.34”
Colby: 3.31”

mike nelson rain gauge.jpg
Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson says his rain gauge is showing around 6.5" of accumulation in southeast Aurora over the past 48 hours.

Byers: 3.30”
12.9 W Sidney: 3.30”
4.0 ENE Fouke: 3.30”
1 NE Denver: 3.28”
5.7 SW Littleton: 3.24”
2.0 NNW Hallettsville: 3.22”
Granite Shoals: 3.20”
7 NNE Colorado Springs: 3.12”
Nederland: 3.10”
1.9 NE Bigelow: 3.10”
3.5 ENE La Grange: 3.09”
6.5 ENE Mansfield: 3.03”
4.2 SSE Westminster: 2.99”
2 NW Chatfield Dam: 2.97”
1.2 ENE Wheat Ridge: 2.83”
6.2 NNE Thornton: 2.78”
Denver Botanic Gardens: 2.72”
1.7 SSE Arvada: 2.66”

Source:Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch free Denver7 news, streaming anytime on your Samsung TV Plus