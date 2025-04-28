Drugs found in Colorado Springs nightclub during DEA operation linked to Sinaloa cartel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Drugs found at the Colorado Springs makeshift nightclub that was part of a large-scale federal operation Sunday morning are believed to have been supplied by the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel, federal sources told Denver7 Investigates.

Sources also said that one person associated with the cartel is in custody.

The Sinaloa cartel is one of the most powerful cartels in the world and once operated under the leadership of Juan "El Chapo" Guzman. The Department of State designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization in February of this year.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen noted that this club has been on the organization’s radar for some time and has often moved locations. Pullen confirmed that the club has produced 170 calls for service dating back to last year.

“The club has operated out of several locations over the last six months to a year,” Pullen told Denver7 Investigates on Monday. “Every time this club pops up there's criminal activity. We're talking about prostitution, drug trafficking, calls for service on violence and other things.”

The operation Sunday morning near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road in central Colorado Springs involved more than 300 law enforcement officers from at least 10 different agencies and was led by the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division.

Denver7 Investigates was the only Denver station on scene when the operation occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Pullen said that 115 people were detained and are still being processed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) because they were not able to prove they were in the country legally. Sources say some may still be released from custody.

"ICE is focused public safety and national security threats first and foremost. However, any individual illegally present in the United States who is encountered during an immigration enforcement operation may be taken into custody and processed for removal as stated by law," a statement from the organization on Monday read.

On Sunday, Pullen said more than a dozen active duty military personnel were at the club either as patrons or working as security. The Army did not confirm how many service members were involved.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene early Sunday, Pullen said they initially spoke with an armed military service member serving as the head security guard at the club. Pullen said the guard was asked to turn on lights and turn off music.

“We were not successful in that effort and it was a little bit of chaos for a couple minutes," he said.

Watch the moment DEA officers raided an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs

Denver7 Investigates has confirmed that the U.S. Army is investigating active duty personnel working as armed security at this club.

“Army (Criminal Investigation Division) is aware of this matter and is currently conducting a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which is the lead agency. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time,” a statement from the Army read on Sunday.

