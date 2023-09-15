Family of man shot, killed at Tesla charging station calls for release of bodycam video

EDGEWATER, Colo. – The family of Adam Fresquez held a protest outside of the Edgewater Police Department Friday to demand the release of body camera video captured shortly after Fresquez was shot and killed at a Tesla charging station.

“We're here today to try to get his story out there, to let you guys know who Adam was. Adam wasn't a bad person. He was a father, a husband and a hard worker,” said Mario Fresquez, Adam’s brother. “All we're asking for is justice. We need to know that this man who caused harm to our family, to his daughter, his wife, his son gets put behind bars.”

Adam Fresquez, 33, was shot and killed at a Tesla charging station at the Edgewater Public Market in May during an altercation following a road rage incident. The shooter — only identified as a 38-year-old man — left the scene, called 911 to turn himself in and was released, according to Edgewater PD.

Mario said police have not told family members the name of the shooter because investigators said it appeared to be self-defense.

“We were told that Adam was shot twice in the chest by the police department… He was actually shot twice in the back after being maced in the face with an entire can of bear mace,” said Alexander Landau, founder of the Denver Justice Project advocacy group.

Denver7 obtained the autopsy report for Adam Fresquez, which concluded he died of two gunshot wounds into his back that punctured several organs. The autopsy also said Fresquez had fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

After the protest ended, family members tried to go inside the police department to formally request the body camera video and Adam’s property, but the door was locked.

The City of Edgewater’s website, as well as a permanent sign on the Edgewater Civic Center entrance, listed the police department's office hours as between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., but a paper sign on the department’s office said it was open by appointment only on Fridays.

“They closed when they knew we were going to be here — and this was an event planned. It also shows the lack of empathy and compassion that this police department has. I mean, this right here is a clear representation of how Black and brown men have been treated by the police department and our judicial system for many many years. Doors closed, no answers for you. That's unacceptable,” said Dr. Jose Silva, founder of the Silva Family Foundation.

Landau and Mario believe a different jurisdiction should handle Adam’s case.

“We are concerned because [18th Judicial] District Attorney Alexis King, in June of this year, asked Attorney General Phil Weiser to launch a patterns and practice investigation into misconduct, consistent misconduct of Edgewater Police Department,” Landau said.

King in her letter outlined her concerns about the police department, which stemmed from several incidents between 2016 and 2021 in which members of Edgewater PD allegedly violated the constitutional rights and privileges of individuals in Colorado. She said current Police Chief Eric Sonstegard has been fully cooperative but “these events and allegations of misconduct must be addressed with accountability to ensure they do not recur in the future.”

Mario said someone needs to be held accountable for what happened to his brother and he will continue pushing for charges against the person who killed Adam.

“Not a single day goes by that I don't miss him. And I don't wake up and talk to him. I find myself writing messages, text messages that I cannot send him. And it's hard. It's the hardest thing that I can no longer hit send to my brother,” Mario said.

Sonstegard told Denver7 he's met with the family and updated them when his investigation concluded. He said investigators had a lengthy delay due to forensic analysis.

Edgewater PD will present the case to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office next week.