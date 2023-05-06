Authorities identify victim of fatal shooting at Edgewater Tesla charging station

DENVER — The man shot and killed during a fight at a Tesla charging station last week in Edgewater was identified Saturday.

The Edgewater Police Department identified the victim as 33-year-old Adam Michael Fresquez, a Denver resident.

Fresquez died in a shooting Wednesday morning that police said started as a fight between two Tesla drivers at the charging station in the 5500 block of W. 20th Avenue, in the Edgewater Public Market parking lot.

Denver7

The man who allegedly pulled the trigger left the scene before calling 911 to report what had happened, according to police. He was identified as being 38 years old.

The shooter was detained for questioning, but was not taken into custody, police said on Wednesday. They have since been tight lipped on the status of the case.

Police believe Fresquez and the alleged shooter did not know each other. Investigators are still piecing together what the fight was about.

One of the parties involved owned the vehicle, while the other was renting, according to police.

Fresquez leaves behind a wife and two small children, according to a news release from the department.