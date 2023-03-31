Extreme fire danger continues Friday across Front Range, eastern Colorado

Extreme fire danger is a threat across the Front Range and eastern plains again on Friday, a day after several fires broke out in southern Colorado.

These strong winds will also blow dust around, reducing visibility, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder.

Thursday's wind gusts were partially to blame for two fires — one forced evacuations in Park County and Teller County, and a second one south of Simla resulted in a mandatory evacuation order for the entire town.

The NWS said Friday morning that "the winds may be a bit stronger than yesterday, especially over the southern I-25 corridor."

Multiple warnings are in place for Friday's high winds.

A red flag warning — which means critical fire weather conditions are currently present or will be soon — will impact much of the southeast plains, Denver metro area and Palmer Divide beginning at 11 a.m. through the evening. This includes Boulder County, Jefferson County, Elbert County and Lincoln County. This warning also affects South Park.

The NWS noted that the southern foothills are excluded from this red flag warning because of the non-critical fuel status in the area, which has seen more precipitation recently.

In addition, a high wind warning will go into place at the same time — 11 a.m. — until 7 p.m. in Larimer County and northwest Weld County. A separate warning includes Crowley County, Otero County and eastern Las Animas County.

People in the areas affected by these warnings should avoid any outdoor burning and activities that could create sparks. Any small fires could spread rapidly on Friday, the NWS reported.

Meanwhile, the mountains are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Friday as an expected 3 to 9 inches of new snow falls. The mountains will also see strong wind gusts.

This snow will result in some slick roads. Combined with blowing snow, travel could become difficult, especially around the Park Range and Rabbit Ears Pass, NWS reported.

While the high wind alerts expire Friday morning, strong gusts will kick up again Saturday, especially in the afternoon across the Palmer Divide. The NWS said it plans to issue a fire weather warning for Saturday afternoon on the Palmer Divide.

Both weekend days will have elevated to critical fire weather over that area.

A cold front will move in Tuesday, lessening fire danger concerns through the end of next week. The next chance for rain and snow will arrive over western Colorado on Monday and move through Denver Tuesday and Wednesday.