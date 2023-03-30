Entire town of Simla ordered to evacuate due to large wildfire

SIMLA, Colo. — The entire town of Simla has been ordered to evacuate due to a large wildfire burning south of the town, the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management said.

Simla is located 48.7 miles northeast of Colorado Springs. It had a population of 598 in 2021, according to the United States Census Bureau.

The fire is roughly 500 to 700 acres, according to the OEM.

FIRE REPORTED SOUTH OF SIMLA

There is currently a large wildfire burning south of Simla threatening approximately 500-700 acres. Evacuation of the town of Simla is in effect. There is a shelter located at the Elbert County Fairgrounds at 95 Ute Ave, Kiowa, CO. pic.twitter.com/DFYzbYXH6x — Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) March 30, 2023

A shelter has been set up at the Elbert County Fairgrounds, located at 95 Ute Avenue in Kiowa.

Roughly 25 feet of vegetation has been cleared to help stop the fire from getting into Simla.

This is a developing story and will be updated.