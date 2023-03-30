Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Entire town of Simla ordered to evacuate due to large wildfire

The fire is roughly 500 to 700 acres, according to the Elbert County OEM.
Fire
Raquel Raclette/Unsplash
Fire
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 19:21:05-04

SIMLA, Colo. — The entire town of Simla has been ordered to evacuate due to a large wildfire burning south of the town, the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management said.

Simla is located 48.7 miles northeast of Colorado Springs. It had a population of 598 in 2021, according to the United States Census Bureau.

The fire is roughly 500 to 700 acres, according to the OEM.

A shelter has been set up at the Elbert County Fairgrounds, located at 95 Ute Avenue in Kiowa.

Roughly 25 feet of vegetation has been cleared to help stop the fire from getting into Simla.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here