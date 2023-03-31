High fire danger for Denver metro area again today

DENVER — The warm, windy and dry conditions have led to high fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect for the Denver area and much of eastern Colorado with wind gusts between 40 to 50 miles per hour from noon to 7 p.m. today.

A high wind warning has also been issued for the Fort Collins area for wind gusts around 60 mph for the day.

Highs today will drop back into the upper 40s and low 50s after highs in the upper 60s for Thursday.

Fast-moving cold fronts generally do not bring much moisture to Denver or the eastern plains as the storm races through too quickly. There will be some rain and snow showers for lower elevations, but amounts will be light. The main impact from the cold front will be strong, gusty winds from the northwest and cooler temperatures.

Warmer weather will return for the first weekend of April with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The next chance for rain and snow will arrive over western Colorado next Monday and move through Denver Tuesday and Wednesday.

