Driver who killed Magnus White pleads guilty in separate theft case

BOULDER, Colo. — The driver convicted of killing teenage cyclist Magnus White, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor theft in an unreleased case.

Yeva Smilianska, 25, was found guilty of vehicular homicide in April of last year after striking and killing White, who was on a training ride near his home in Boulder on July 29, 2023.

Smilianska was convicted Wednesday of depositing duplicate paychecks while working at a Longmont bar around the time she was found guilty in White’s death but wasn’t discovered until months later.

The 25-year-old was sentenced to 364 days in jail for the Longmont theft, with 132 days credit for time served. The sentence will run concurrently with her June 2025 DOC sentence of four years.

The theft caused more than $2,000 in losses for the Longmont bar, and Smilianska was ordered to pay restitution of $2,561.20.

Smilianska was notified late last year that she was eligible for a community corrections review. However, she was denied a request to transfer to a halfway house in January.

White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national cyclocross championship in 2021 and earning a spot on the U.S. national team.

He competed with the team in Europe ahead of the 2022 cyclocross world championships, and he was selected to represent the U.S.

His parents spearheaded a nonprofit foundation in his honor, called The White Line, which advocates for safer roadways on local and federal levels.

Smilianska remains under supervised custody at a Colorado facility.