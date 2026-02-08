Theft case emerges for convicted driver in Magnus White death, complicating community corrections bid

BOULDER, Colo. — The driver convicted of killing 17-year-old cyclist Magnus White is facing another charge in an unrelated case, which is putting her halfway house consideration in doubt.

Yeva Smilianska, 25, was convicted of vehicular homicide in April of last year after striking and killing White, who was on a training ride near his home in Boulder on July 29, 2023.

In June of 2025, she was sentenced to four years in prison for White’s death and later notified by the Colorado Department of Corrections that she was eligible for a community corrections review, which allows non-violent offenders to be considered 16 months before their parole eligibility date.

But Smilianska is now facing a theft charge in Boulder County, which has a date of Jan. 12, 2026. Details of that case are not known at this time.

In a statement released Sunday on Instagram, White’s family, who have pushed for harsher penalties in this case, says this latest charge has closed her eligibility for a community corrections referral.

However, Denver7 has not been able to confirm this with the DOC.

Family of Magnus White

White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national cyclocross championship in 2021 and earning a spot on the U.S. national team.

He competed with the team in Europe ahead of the 2022 cyclocross world championships, and he was selected to represent the U.S.

Smilianska remains under supervised custody at a Colorado facility.