Dillon Dam Road likely to remain closed until next week after rock slide

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Dillon Dam Road will likely remain impassable through the weekend and possibly longer after a rock slide forced a closure on Sunday.

Summit County Community Impact Manager Sarah Wilkinson told Denver7 a mitigation crew has assessed Dillon Dam Road following the rock slide and outlined repairs.

“We expect the rock scaling work to begin tomorrow and to be completed throughout the rest of this week,” said Wilkinson. “Road & bridge crews would be able to begin cleanup of the site after that and work would take place over a few days.”

It was unclear if Dillon Dam Road suffered damage as a result of the rock slide and crews would determine the condition of the road after the cleanup.

Wilkinson said Dillon Dam Road could possibly remain closed into next week..

Summit County recommends residents sign up for alerts.