Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dillon Dam Road likely to remain closed until next week after rock slide

It was unclear if Dillon Dam Road suffered damage as a result of the rock slide and crews would determine the condition of the road after the cleanup.
dillon dam road colorado, dillon dam road closed, colorado road conditions
dillon dam road summit county.png
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 16:40:13-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Dillon Dam Road will likely remain impassable through the weekend and possibly longer after a rock slide forced a closure on Sunday.

Summit County Community Impact Manager Sarah Wilkinson told Denver7 a mitigation crew has assessed Dillon Dam Road following the rock slide and outlined repairs.

“We expect the rock scaling work to begin tomorrow and to be completed throughout the rest of this week,” said Wilkinson. “Road & bridge crews would be able to begin cleanup of the site after that and work would take place over a few days.”

It was unclear if Dillon Dam Road suffered damage as a result of the rock slide and crews would determine the condition of the road after the cleanup.

Wilkinson said Dillon Dam Road could possibly remain closed into next week..

Summit County recommends residentssign up for alerts.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here