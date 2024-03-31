Rock slide forces closure of Dillon Dam Road

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. – There is no timeline for how long Dillon Dam Road is expected to be closed after a rock slide forced a closure on Sunday.

“A geo tech company needs to assess the safety and stability before crews will be able to begin clearing the debris, said Summit County said on social media.

Dillon Dam Road runs along Dillon Reservoir between Silverthorne and Frisco.

While there is no timeline for the road to reopen, Summit County recommends residents sign up for alerts.