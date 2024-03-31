Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rock slide forces closure of Dillon Dam Road

Dillon Dam Road runs along Dillon Reservoir between Silverthorne and Frisco.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
dillon dam road closure.jpg
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 14:41:34-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. – There is no timeline for how long Dillon Dam Road is expected to be closed after a rock slide forced a closure on Sunday.

“A geo tech company needs to assess the safety and stability before crews will be able to begin clearing the debris, said Summit County said on social media.

Dillon Dam Road runs along Dillon Reservoir between Silverthorne and Frisco.

While there is no timeline for the road to reopen, Summit County recommends residents sign up for alerts.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here