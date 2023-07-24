Denver's next e-bike rebates: How to get a voucher on Tuesday

DENVER — The next round of e-bike rebate vouchers in Denver is set to open Tuesday and once that window closes, there are two more scheduled dates left in 2023.

There are three types of e-bike vouchers available in Denver’s program including a standard rebate offering $300 off the price of an e-bike or $500 off a cargo e-bike.

The income-qualified e-bike rebate allows qualifying Denver residents a way to save $1,200 on an e-bike and up to $1,400 on a cargo e-bike.

An adaptive rebate up to $1,400 is also an option for people with disabilities, but the application process is different from the standard and income-qualified rebates.

Tuesday’s e-bike rebate portal opens at 11 a.m. on the city’s website. To apply for a voucher, residents must first be registered as a user to then receive a verification code by email.

To apply, Denver residents should have proof of residency information ready to go, which can be provided with a Colorado driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement among other documents.

For an income-qualified rebate, residents will need to have a household income below 60% of the state’s median income. Residents can also qualify if income falls below 200% of the federal poverty level, according to the city’s website, which also lists ways to prove household income.

While the July 25 window opens for standard and income-qualified e-bike rebates, Denver residents can at any time apply for an adaptive e-bike rebate. Applicants must provide proof of Denver residency and also a letter from a medical professional documenting a disabling condition.

An instant e-bike voucher can cover the cost of the bike but does not cover taxes or shipping cost and only one voucher can be used by one person, who must be at least 16 years old.

Before Tuesday’s window opened, over 6,100 e-bike vouchers had already been redeemed as part of Denver’s program.

If you miss July’s date, there is another e-bike rebate window that opens Tuesday, September 26 with the last of this year falling on Tuesday, November 28. The city told Denver7 the e-bike program will continue into 2024, but new dates have not yet been announced.

While Denver’s e-bike voucher program works on a first come basis, Colorado will soon launch a statewide e-bike rebate program, which will work as a random selection.

Boulder just completed its first round of e-bike vouchers and will open another application window in September.

