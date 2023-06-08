Colorado to launch new e-bike rebate program this summer. Here's how to qualify and save

Following Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program, Colorado will soon launch the largest statewide e-bike rebate program in the U.S.

The Colorado Energy Office announced on Thursday details on how the rebates will work with specifics on how to apply, which differ slightly from Denver’s program.

The new e-bike rebate program will be supported through $6.6 million in funding, the CEO said in a release.

Low-income residents can qualify for a minimum of a $1,100 rebate from qualified retailers and there will be a $500 rebate for moderate-income Colordans who qualify.

Income requirements will be determined by number of people and income in a householdbased upon area median income (AMI) by county.

Riders who want to qualify for a low-income e-bike rebate will need to show household income below 80% of the Area Median Income.

To qualify for a moderate-income rebate, Coloradans will need to show total household income between 80% and 100% of the AMI.

This link shows the Area Median Income by Colorado County.

Also included in Colorado’s new e-bike rebate program are $100 equipment incentives to help cover the purchase of a helmet and lock, the CEO said.

There will also be a $250 voucher for an adaptive e-bike for both low and moderate income Coloradans.

How Colorado’s e-bike rebate voucher program will work

Starting in mid-August, Colorado’s Energy Office will open an application period for one week each month on the state’s website.

Once each week period ends, e-bike rebate vouchers will be randomly selected and those applicants will receive the voucher.

The specific application periods have not yet been announced, but the state recommends those interested to sign up for email updatesas the program launches later in the summer.

The rebates are available for new e-bikes and once the voucher is received it can only be used by the applicant and not resold, the CEO said in a release.

Colorado e-bike rebates will not be available for previously purchased bikes.

Vouchers can be used at qualified e-bike retailers in the state and the CEO is requesting bike dealers to apply as a participating retailer.

As for Denver’s program, there have been over 5,500 e-bike vouchers redeemed since the program began in 2022.

Denver residents can still applyfor Colorado’s new e-bike rebate program but state and city vouchers cannot be combined on one e-bike purchase, the state said.

Denver’s next e-bike rebate voucher dates for 2023 are as follows:



Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, November 28