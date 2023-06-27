Boulder's new e-bike voucher program: How it works and when to apply

DENVER — Another Colorado community will soon offer vouchers to help cover the cost of new e-bikes. The City of Boulder plans to roll out its e-bike voucher program starting in July with a second round to follow later this year.

Boulder will open a two-week window on July 6 through July 19 for residents to submit an application for vouchers for e-bikes and cargo e-bikes. The city will offer two types of vouchers: a standard and income-qualified voucher.

The standard voucher will help cover $300 on the cost of a regular e-bike and $500 for cargo e-bikes. The income-qualified voucher will cover $1,200 for a regular e-bike and $1,400 for cargo e-bikes. Additionally, income-qualified applicants can get an extra $200 voucher to help cover helmets, lights and other equipment.

The city of Boulder said it will randomly select 200 applicants to receive an e-bike voucher and vouchers will be accepted at bike shops in Boulder County, but cannot be used to buy an e-bike online.

The first round of registrations opens on July 6 at 9 a.m. through July 19 at 5 p.m. Recipients will be contacted by email on July 20 at 5 p.m., the city said.

Boulder County residents who apply will need to prove residency and income-qualified recipients will need to provide income information. Additionally, Boulder County residents must be 18 years of age to apply.

The application portal is not active yet but will be available on the city’s website at this link.

Residents in Boulder County can sign up for email alerts to keep up-to-date on the program.

Boulder will offer a second round of e-bike vouchers in September, but specific dates have not yet been announced.

Boulder is the latest community to offer e-bike vouchers following Denver’s popular program, which said over 5,500 rebates have been redeemed since the program started in 2022.

Denver’s next round of e-bike rebate vouchers opens up on July 25 at 11 a.m. with two more rounds happening later this year on September 26 and November 28.

The state of Colorado recently announced it will soon launch the largest statewide e-bike rebate program in the U.S. which will be available to residents across the state. Starting in mid-August, Colorado’s Energy Office will open an application period for one week each month on the state’s website.

The state recommends people interested in Colorado’s e-bike rebate program to sign up for email updates as the first round approaches.