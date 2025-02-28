Denver7 Gives Day | A New Way to Make an Impact: Volunteer with Lisa Hidalgo and Jayson Luber

At Denver7, making a difference in our community isn’t just something we talk about—it’s who we are. Through Denver7 Gives, we’ve connected our community with powerful stories and opportunities to provide financial support to neighbors in need.

Now, we’re taking it a step further. Volunteering is becoming a core part of Denver7 Gives. We're giving you the chance to not just watch and donate, but to roll up your sleeves and be part of the change.

Join us for our first-ever Denver7 Gives Day on Saturday, March 29, as we team up with Food Bank of the Rockies to make a real impact – together.

Join Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and Traffic Anchor Jayson Luber as we inspect, clean, sort and repack food items for distribution to Food Bank of the Rockies’ Hunger Relief Partners. All volunteers will receive a Denver7 volunteer t-shirt – just like the blue shirts you see our Denver7 team wearing when we volunteer!

Interested in joining us? Please review the parameters and details below and complete the form below to begin your registration.

We look forward to seeing you on Denver7 Gives Day!

Denver7 Gives Day

Saturday, March 29 (afternoon)

Volunteers must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by an adult, or 16+ to volunteer on their own.

If the limit has been reached, you will be put on a waiting list and contacted if a spot opens up. YOU MUST BE REGISTERED WITH BOTH DENVER7 AND WITH FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS EVENT.

Once you complete this form, you will see a message with more details on the project, including a link to register with Food Bank of the Rockies. YOU MUST REGISTER WITH BOTH DENVER7 AND FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES TO PARTICIPATE.

