Denver ties 1985 record low temperature as dangerous wind chills settle in

Denver tied the 1985 record low temperature of -10 degrees to start out the week, but there is hope on the way with much warmer temperatures on the way by midweek.

The dangerously cold wind chill will remain for Monday with a wind chill advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Several Colorado school districts are on a delayed start, including Aurora and Jeffco Public schools.

The wind chill advisory will go back into effect for the overnight hours as the bitter cold temperatures remain over the next 24 hours. Temperatures in the mountains are actually warmer than on the front range, says Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

A chance for snow is in the forecast Monday with up to 2 inches possible along the I-25 corridor with Denver seeing light accumulation beginning in the afternoon and evening hours, said the NWS in Boulder.

The main concern over the next 24 hours will be frostbite due to the wind chill.

It only takes 30 minutes for frostbite to set in when the temperature is 5 degrees and the wind speed is 30 mph. At -5 degrees and a wind speed of 30 mph, frostbite will happen in 10 minutes.

Hypothermia can also quickly become an issue.

The city of Denver has opened warming centers including one at the McNichols Civic Center Building. Denver rec centers and public library branches are also available as warming centers during regular business hours, the city said on its website.

National Weather Service / Boulder

PROTECT YOURSELF

During a deep freeze and low wind chills, people often underestimate the risk of being exposed to the elements. Frostbite and hypothermia both are concerns. Frostbite is a freezing injury leading to tissue damage and it can start in as little as 5 minutes. Most common on fingers, toes and exposed skin on the face, it begins with numbness and can lead to hard or waxy-looking skin as it progresses through several stages.

Hypothermia happens when the body loses heat faster than it can be produced and the signs include shivering, slurred speech and drowsiness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center offers the following tips if someone suspects frostbite due to cold exposure:

Prevent additional exposure to the cold.

Rewarm the affected area in warm (not hot) water for 15 – 30 minutes.

Keep the affected area elevated to reduce swelling.

Use over-the counter pain medication like ibuprofen if the affected area is painful upon warming.

Try to avoid walking on frostbitten feet.

If the skin appears blue, bluish-gray or blisters form when the skin warms, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible to prevent further tissue damage.

The good news is it will quickly warm back up by midweek in the Denver metro area. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s by Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Denver7