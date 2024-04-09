Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police release photos of suspect in Spruce Street homicide

At around 8 p.m. on March 27, a 32-year-old man was found deceased from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Spruce Street.
spuce street homicide.png
Denver Police Department
spuce street homicide.png
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 17:10:43-04

DENVER — Police on Tuesday issued photos and video of a suspect wanted in connection to a March homicide in the city’s East Colfax neighborhood.

At around 8 p.m. on March 27, a 32-year-old man was found deceased from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Spruce Street.

The victim was later identified as Mark Williams.

Denver police shared images of a man suspected of being involved in the homicide and did not provide any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

spruce street homicide suspect.png

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here