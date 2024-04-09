Denver police release photos of suspect in Spruce Street homicide

DENVER — Police on Tuesday issued photos and video of a suspect wanted in connection to a March homicide in the city’s East Colfax neighborhood.
At around 8 p.m. on March 27, a 32-year-old man was found deceased from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Spruce Street.
The victim was later identified as Mark Williams.
Denver police shared images of a man suspected of being involved in the homicide and did not provide any additional information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
