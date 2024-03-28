Denver police investigating deadly shooting in city's East Colfax neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating the circumstances that preceded a deadly shooting in the city's East Colfax neighborhood Wednesday evening.

In an 8:21 p.m. social media post, the department announced it was investigating a shooting in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Spruce Street.

One person — only identified as an adult male — was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Denver police. No arrests have been made as of the publication of this web article.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.