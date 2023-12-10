DENVER — A Denver man who was convicted in the death of a baby girl has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Gianna Rosales, who went by the nickname Gigi, died in August of 2020, at just nine months old, after she was brought to Denver Health Medical Center.

An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

In October, Cain Gallardo, who was Gigi’s mother’s boyfriend, was found guilty of child abuse resulting in death.

On Friday in Denver District Court, a judge sentenced Gallardo to 40 years in the Department of Corrections for his role in Gigi’s death.

Gigi’s father, Anthony Rosales, said he waited more than three years for the sentencing day.

On Friday, more than thirty of Rosales’ family members wore "Justice for Gianna’" shirts in the courtroom, waiting for Gallardo to be sentenced.

“When my baby died, we died. We're still living, but we're dead. We're all dead inside,” said Rosales.

Denver man found guilty in death of 9-month-old sentenced to 40 years in prison

A judge sentenced Gallardo to 40 years in behind bars with about two and a half years of credit for time served.

“It’s not the justice we want,” said Rosales.

Gigi's mother, Jolene Beyer-Lacrue, is set to stand trial in February for the same charge.

Rosales said he’s hoping for the maximum sentence of 48 years, even though no amount of time will bring his daughter back.

“It just shows that it isn’t that hard to be a parent. And it isn’t that hard to get your daughter to safety. It isn’t hard to keep your daughter safe. You know, and that's the big problem about this issue is they didn't they didn't keep her safe. And she's gone,” explained Rosales.

Beyer-LaCrue’s jury trial is scheduled to start February 12 in Denver District Court.