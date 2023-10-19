Father grateful for justice after suspect convicted in 9-month-old daughter's death

DENVER — A father said justice has finally been served more than three years after the death of his daughter, 9-month-old Giana "Gigi" Rosales.

Gigi was rushed to the hospital on Aug. 3, 2020, and taken off life support one day later, according to her father, Anthony Rosales. One day after she died, a medical examiner conducted an autopsy, but the report wasn’t released until late January 2021.

The autopsy report concluded Gigi died of blunt force injuries to her head.

Denver police arrested Cain Gallardo in May 2021 in connection to Gigi's death. Investigators said he was the boyfriend of Gigi's mother, who was caring for the girl at the time of her death. The parents were under a verbal agreement to split custody at that time.

A Denver jury this week convicted Gallardo of felony child abuse — knowingly/ recklessly causing death.

"I didn't know what to feel... It took a couple hours for me to be like, 'We won,'" Anthony said of the moment he heard the verdict.

Gigi would have turned 4 years old on October 25.

"If I could say something to her, I want her to know I do love her, and I can't stop and I won't stop," Rosales told Denver7 Wednesday.

Before Gigi's death, Rosales called several police departments and Child Protective Services seeking welfare checks on his daughter because he feared for her safety. A spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department told Denver7 in May 2021 officers attempted four welfare checks.

Rosales said it's now his mission to keep his daughter's name alive.

"I'm an advocate. I'm not Gigi. I didn't go through the pain, but I'm going through this pain now," the father said.

Gallardo is facing up to 24 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for December 8.

Gigi's mother, Jolene LaCrue, was arrested for felony child abuse — knowingly/ recklessly causing death in connection to Gigi's death. Her trial is set to begin in December.